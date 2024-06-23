Sunny Deol to Beyonce, list of celebs banned in different countries

Entertainment
Sunny Deol is banned in Pakistan due to his harsh dialogues in the film 'Gadar'.
Justin Bieber in China due to bad behavior.
Salena Gomez is banned in Russia because she supports LGBTQ+ and in China she took pictures with Dalai Lama.
Beyonce is banned in Malaysia as her shows are deemed to be a promotion of Western Sexy culture.
Brad Pitt is banned in China because of his film the way he portrayed the nation in his film '7 Years In Tibet'.
Lady Gaga has been barred from performing in Indonesia because officials deemed her too vulgar for Indonesian culture.