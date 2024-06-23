Entertainment

Sunny Deol to Beyonce, list of celebs banned in different countries

Image credits: Instagram

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is banned in Pakistan due to his harsh dialogues in the film 'Gadar'.

Image credits: instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber in China due to bad behavior.

Image credits: Instagram

Salena Gomez

Salena Gomez is banned in Russia because she supports LGBTQ+ and in China she took pictures with Dalai Lama.

Image credits: Getty

Beyonce

Beyonce is banned in Malaysia as her shows are deemed to be a promotion of Western Sexy culture.

Image credits: Instagram

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is banned in China because of his film the way he portrayed the nation in his film '7 Years In Tibet'.

Image credits: X/Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been barred from performing in Indonesia because officials deemed her too vulgar for Indonesian culture. 

Image credits: google
