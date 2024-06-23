Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy

    When asked about who might be conspiring, HD Revanna responded, "I don't know, you (media) will have to tell -- who, what. I will leave it to you. I will face it. The judiciary is there. Suraj has gone (to the police). Everyone knows what all has happened in the past couple of days."

    Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna on Sunday (June 23) has come forward to defend his son, Suraj Revanna, against allegations of sexually assaulting a male party worker, calling the accusations a "conspiracy." Suraj Revanna, an MLC and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested in Hassan on charges of "unnatural offences."

    A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Suraj Revanna, alleging that he sexually abused the worker at his farmhouse on June 16.

    "I won't react to anything. Let the (CID) do it (investigation). Who said don't (investigate)? I won't say anything on this. I have respect for the judiciary. I know what's happening in the state," HD Revanna told reporters. "I have faith in God and the judiciary. I won't fear such conspiracies. I know what it is, time will decide."

    When asked about who might be conspiring, HD Revanna responded, "I don't know, you (media) will have to tell -- who, what. I will leave it to you. I will face it. The judiciary is there. Suraj has gone (to the police). Everyone knows what all has happened in the past couple of days."

    Suraj Revanna, 37, has denied the charges, claiming that the victim filed a false complaint to extort Rs 5 crore from him. In response, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint filed by Suraj Revanna's aide, Shivakumar.

    Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy chose not to comment on his nephew's case, stating, "That issue, why do you ask me? It is not pertaining to me. It is not necessary to react to all those things. Law will take its own course. What do I have to do with it (case)?"

    Kumaraswamy urged reporters to focus on state issues, saying, "Discuss with me on issues concerning the state. Why discuss with me about it. What is the need? Law will take its course. Why such cases? We will get to know in the days to come."

    Suraj Revanna's brother, Prajwal Revanna, is currently in police custody facing charges of sexually assaulting women, following viral videos allegedly featuring him. Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Hassan seat, was arrested upon his return from Germany on May 31.

    HD Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, are also out on bail, having been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and detaining a victim who claimed she was raped by Prajwal Revanna.

