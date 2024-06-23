WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha to wear white outfit sent by Zaheer Iqbal on her wedding day?

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding outfit is taking rounds on social media and she was also spotted for the first time before her wedding day.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her BIG DAY as she is marrying her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in Mumbai. In the middle of the festivities, Sonakshi Sinha's dress, which is reported to be her wedding outfit was captured. The dress appears to be white and is also said to be sent by Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted on her wedding day and was seen out and about in Mumbai on the same day. It appears that the wedding ceremony has not yet taken place. In a video, Sonakshi can be seen in what appears to be Shatrughan Sinha's mansion, Ramayan. Sonakshi can be seen interacting with a family member in the footage. The bride donned a white short kurti paired with denim leggings. She was also seen with a handbag.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are marrying after dating for seven years. The pair is rumored to be registering for their wedding on Sunday morning.

