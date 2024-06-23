Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Shatrughan Sinha reveals reception date of his actress daughter and more

Shatrughan Sinha also addressed the misinformation published by numerous media sites that incorrectly reported Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date. He also clarified that he and his wife, Poonam Sinha, are very much involved in their daughter's special day.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to commit to their romance for the rest of their lives. After months of feeding romance speculations, the couple finally gets married, and the celebrations have already begun. Despite some turmoil in the Sinha home and rumours of Shatrughan Sinha's displeasure, the proud father has finalised the reception date for his daughter's wedding.

In a recent chat with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha emphasised that he and his wife, Poonam Sinha, are actively participating in their daughter's special day. He clarified that the reception, not the wedding, will take place on June 23, 2024.

Also Read: 'Mystery, thrill, something wild': Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his next 'Varaaham'

He stated, “First of all, a lot has changed since I last spoke to you. In fact, there are developments by the hour. I can't tell you about all of the developments, as this is a family matter. I had asked Pahlaj Nihalani to speak to you. But I thought it best to clue you in directly. So quickly, yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23. It is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23.”

Shatrughan Sinha also addressed the disinformation published by numerous media sites that incorrectly reported Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding date. He emphasised that, while pre-wedding disagreements are common in any home, they have all been handled.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha to convert to ISLAM post marriage? Here's what we know

He explained, “No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have just been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to something that is a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hai. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted.”

When questioned if he was responsible for resolving family problems before to Sonakshi's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha voiced his support for his daughter. He said, "Koi wand nahi hai." Yeh sab hota hai har shaadi mein. Just because Sonakshi is Shatrughan Sinha's daughter does not mean she cannot pursue her own goals. Hum log bohot mazza karenge, June 23 ko."

The wedding frenzy peaked on June 13, 2024, when images of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation surfaced online. The invitation includes a QR code with a recorded voice greeting from the couple. The invitation, designed like a magazine cover, has a candid photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer that captures the heart of their love. As the big day comes, Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding promises to be a huge event full of joy and celebration, bringing their relatives and friends together to commemorate the start of their new adventure.

Latest Videos