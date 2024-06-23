OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may get a 16-megapixel front camera . The upcoming handset will likely be available in at least two colourways . The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will support reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on June 24. The primary camera specifications of the smartphone had already been verified by the business. The upcoming phone's battery and charging specifications have now been made public. Although a blue colorway was previously used to tease the phone's appearance, fresh promotional photographs also reveal the display features. Online leaks of alleged pictures of the phone have also appeared, revealing a second colour choice.

Promo photos posted on the OnePlus India website and official OnePlus social media accounts have hinted to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's upcoming blue colorway debut. The pictures demonstrate the phone's twin back camera setup and dual rear LED flash modules. These are situated in the upper left corner inside an oval module that is positioned vertically.

The front of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a flat display with a front camera cutout that is hole-punched. The speaker grille and USB Type-C connector appear to be located on the bottom frame, while the power button and volume rocker are visible on the right frame.

According to the official website, the 5,500mAh battery powering the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will allow both reverse and 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main back camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), as the company had previously announced. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's Amazon page verifies both the device's 8GB + 128GB capacity and Mega Blue colour scheme.

Meanwhile, purported design renderings of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G were made public via an Android Headlines source. The device was seen in the two leaked photos as grey and blue. This implies that at least two colorways may be available for the phone's debut. According to the source, the grey option would probably be promoted as "Super Silver."

According to a previous source, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC or the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor would power the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. It is anticipated that the 2-megapixel depth sensor would serve as the secondary camera in the dual rear camera arrangement. A 16-megapixel front camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint reader may potentially be included with the device. It most likely comes pre-installed with the Android 14 operating system. Prior rumours said that the phone will cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India



