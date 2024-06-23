'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey and Chandrika Gera Dixit fought over food distribution on the first day of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The contestants also fought against non-vegetarian and vegetarian issues.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making waves since it first aired on Jio Cinema. For those who are unaware, Salman Khan has been replaced as host this season by Anil Kapoor, and the selection of competitors has already raised questions among netizens. BB OTT 3 also stars Chandrika Gera Dixit, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Shobaa De, and Ranvir Shorey. However, on the first day at the house, a furious quarrel broke out between Ranvir and Chandrika over food distribution.

According to sources, the most recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode included a confrontation between vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The argument began when Chandrika remarked that non-vegetarians may have eggs for breakfast but vegetarians could have poha. Ranvir Shorey disagreed, stating that he preferred to eat vegetarian meals alongside eggs.

Sai Ketan Rao and Poulomi Das concurred, stating that two eggs are insufficient for breakfast. Ranvir may be seen in a promotional film released by Jio Cinema suggesting that non-vegetarians cannot live solely on chicken and eggs. Furthermore, this escalated into a heated debate, prompting Ranvir to make a statement about Chandrika, which seemed to have irritated her. Ranvir told Chandrika that she couldn't force him stop eating vegetarian cuisine, and that she could eat eggs if she wanted. He further stated that "being vegetarian is your choice, not my fault."

Replying to the same, Chandrika mentioned: "I can't eat eggs and vegetarian food has very limited options. You have to understand that."

For those unfamiliar, Ranvir Shorey is a renowned Bollywood actor who has appeared in films like as Lootcase, Ek Tha Tiger, and Sonchiriya, among others. When asked about his time on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir told a fellow competitor that he has no work, which is why he was chosen for the show. He also stated that in today's time, content creators may earn entirely by themselves, which is a novel strategy. Furthermore, Ranvir's experience prompted netizens to empathise with him and write some heartfelt remarks about him.

Netizens criticised Vada Pav Girl when she became a Bigg Boss OTT 3 member.

On the other side, fans were upset with the producers for choosing the Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Gera Dixit, for Bigg Boss OTT 3. For the uninitiated, Chandrika rose to prominence through her professional experience. She and her husband abandoned their careers to care for their sick son. Chandrika made news a few months ago for a Bhandara-related mishap with Delhi police. In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, she disclosed that her daily revenue from the Vada Pav stand is Rs. 40,000.

