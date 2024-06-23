CRICKET

Why do kids come along with cricketers during national anthem?

Image credits: X

Kids during national anthem

Whenever there is an International match, cricketers are often seen with kids during the National anthem.

Image credits: Instagram

Player Escorts or Mascots

They are commonly referred to as Player Escorts or Mascots. 

Image credits: Instagram

The tradition

This has been a tradition in most major competitions, beginning with Football in the mid-1990s. 

Image credits: Instagram

The reason

Previously, these children served as mascots to generate publicity for humanitarian organizations.

Image credits: Instagram

The reason

This custom began in football and was then transferred over to cricket. 

Image credits: Instagram/ICC

The reason

The goal was to give a more humanitarian touch to athletics, as people began to believe that sports were mainly for inebriated and unruly people.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One