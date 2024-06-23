Why do kids come along with cricketers during national anthem?

CRICKET
Whenever there is an International match, cricketers are often seen with kids during the National anthem.
They are commonly referred to as Player Escorts or Mascots.
This has been a tradition in most major competitions, beginning with Football in the mid-1990s.
Previously, these children served as mascots to generate publicity for humanitarian organizations.
This custom began in football and was then transferred over to cricket.
The goal was to give a more humanitarian touch to athletics, as people began to believe that sports were mainly for inebriated and unruly people.