    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act

    Actor Zaheer Iqbal was seen heading to his residence to register his and Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. The duo will hold an evening celebration for their industry friend at a popular Mumbai restaurant. The couple is getting married after dating for 7 years.

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha is due to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, today, June 23. They will register their marriage before family and close friends at home. The couple will hold an evening celebration for their industry pals at a Mumbai restaurant.

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will make their love official today, June 23, 2024, in an exciting ceremony. The day will begin with a close-knit registered marriage ceremony, the details of which are unknown. 

    According to sources, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal will welcome 1000 guests, including Bollywood celebrities, at Mumbai eatery Bastian. "Sonakshi had a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. DJ Ganesh told ETimes, "I believe it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 a.m."

    According to reports, the reception will be a star-studded occasion, with invites going out to film industry A-listers. Salman Khan, who started Sonakshi and Zaheer's careers, is likely to attend the evening event.

    Previously, photos emerged of Sonakshi's family having pre-wedding celebrations at their home. Sonakshi, clad in a stunning blue kurta suit, was spotted taking part in the puja and addressing the cameras. Fans eagerly await any sight of the bride and groom's wedding clothing.

    This wedding was a long time coming. Despite being together for numerous years, Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept their love discreet. We'll be providing live updates throughout the evening, so keep visiting this page for the most recent news, photos, and videos as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal begin their new adventure together.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
