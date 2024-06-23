Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next patriotic film?

    Shah Rukh is reconnecting with Rajkumar Hirani following his film 'Dunki' and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be working for the first time with the actor and director. 

    Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood has reportedly signed his next project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to reports, Shah Rukh is reconnecting with Rajkumar Hirani following his film 'Dunki'. The untitled film is said to be an action-adventure-patriotic and further information about it is expected.

    If these reports are true, it will undoubtedly be a treat for fans. Hirani, noted for enhancing human emotions on screen, can bring out the best in both actors. Samnatha, on the other hand, who is returning from a break, has an excellent opportunity to set the screen on fire. 

    Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

    Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and the movie performed well at the box office, earning Rs 500 core worldwide. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film in 2023, and he made a comeback after four years. It is believed that SRK will next be seen in KGF actor Yash's next film, 'Toxic'. He also has Siddharth Anand's 'King' in the work with his daughter Suhana Khan.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's professional front

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film 'Kushi', which also starred Vijay Deverakonda. After being diagnosed with myositis last year, she took a long sabbatical from acting. She'll next be seen in 'Citadel India', with Varun Dhawan. 

