Exclusive: 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hit; it's all set to release on OTT soon

The acclaimed Kannada film 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj K, will make its OTT debut on Voot Select on July 29. Actor Rakshit Shetty and Kiranraj K spoke about their film success with Asianet Newable

The most recent film, 777 Charlie, featuring Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty premiered on June 10 and has received excellent reviews throughout pan-India for its moving narrative and engaging narration. The film, directed by Kiranraj K, shows the bond between a man and a dog.

Dharma (Rakshit Shetty), a factory worker and loner, meets Charlie, a stray dog, after first being hostile to her. Most of the narrative is on the duo's life, challenges, and experiences.

According to news, the digital streaming rights to 777 Charlie were sold to Voot. On July 29, 2022, the movie could be available in all south Indian languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Kiranraj described 777 Charlie as a "very emotionally rewarding project" when discussing it. There aren't many films based on this topic, so the director said: "I tried to develop a movie that will appeal to animal lovers all around the country."

Rakshit Shetty only watched the movie for the 1st time while dubbing for 777 Charlie after it was fully completed. While he was dubbing for the climax of 777 Charlie, Rakshit said, “Kiran, I have a strong feeling that this movie is going make a big name. This will not just remain as a movie but a whole new experience”.

"After which, the lockdown hit, and we could not release it in theatres. 777 Charlie was at the final editing stage, and I strongly felt this movie needed a theatrical experience. During the time, Rakshit sir mentioned receiving good offers for OTT release. I expressed the same to Rakshit and asked him for 4 days to present this cinema with some reference music, after which he could decide."

Kiranraj on 777 Charlie success:

"During that time, my editor Pratheek Shetty and I worked on the movie's reference edits and background score. Ever since the work for this movie began, from shooting to editing, I have faced many problems, despite which I always strongly felt that this would be very successful and loved by the audience. That self-belief made us patiently work towards delivering this movie in theatres. This version of the film built confidence in Rakshit Shetty that 777 Charlie would win in theatres." the director said.

777 Charlie wins heart:

Kiranraj, "However, I hadn’t expected the way and extent people have accepted this movie. I knew people would love it, but hadn’t foreseen this extent. It overwhelms me to see the emotional outburst of the audience and the repeat audience for this movie. I feel happy to see messages from the audience when they say they’re watching it for the 5th time."

Rakshit Shetty also talked about his film, "Unquestionably, the movie and my performance as Dharma rank among my career's highest high points. While filming "777 Charlie," all of the emotions were genuine and came from the heart. I will remember this event fondly for a long time. I would advise the public to see it on Voot Select and continue to promote our movie."

When we asked Kiranraj about his next project, he said, "As far as my next project is concerned, during the lockdown period, I had prepared a couple of scripts. I had dedicated five years to 777 Charlie alone and wasn’t concentrating on anything else. Now that my team and I have received a beautiful result, it is my responsibility to deliver a project with similar expectations. A script with two stories is ready; all I have to do is select one and prepare a final draft. Post which, I’ll be able to announce further details to the audience.

