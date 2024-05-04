Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Not only sexual harassment, but rape’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Prajwal Revanna of rape, emphasizing the severity of the claims and legal actions taken, including requesting the cancellation of Revanna's passport. Amidst the controversy, Siddaramaiah criticized both political alliances and national leaders' responses to similar issues, advocating for decisive local action in criminal matters.

    'Not only sexual harassment, but rape': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 4, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a firm stance, accusing Prajwal Revanna of not only sexual harassment but also rape. In a decisive statement to reporters in Bangalore on Friday, he detailed the severe allegations and the subsequent legal actions, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations against Revanna.

    "Would any of the victim girls lie about being raped? Would her life not be ruined? It must be admitted that if married women claim to be openly raped, their statements cannot be taken lightly," Siddaramaiah stated, reflecting on the victims' plight. The Chief Minister revealed that a formal rape case has been registered and asserted that no stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice. 

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT

    In a bold move, Siddaramaiah announced that he had written to the Prime Minister requesting the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's passport to prevent him from fleeing the country. “Let Prajwal Revanna escape anywhere; no matter what country he is in, he will be arrested," he thundered, highlighting his commitment to ensuring accountability.

    The controversy has stirred political tensions, with Siddaramaiah questioning the former alliance between BJP and JDS, who once supported Prajwal Revanna despite alleged prior knowledge of incriminating videos. "BJP has made a mistake by conceding the seat to Prajwal. Why did they join the alliance knowing about the video?" he questioned, demanding BJP clarify its stance on the matter.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

    Amid the electoral campaign narratives, Siddaramaiah criticized both Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy for their legal manoeuvres and distancing from Revanna, questioning the integrity of their political and familial affiliations. “Now we have become different; Revanna’s family is different, and we are different,” he cited, hinting at a significant political rift.

    The discourse took a harsher tone as the Chief Minister also addressed other contentious issues, including the alleged misuse of power by national leaders. Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on another sensitive case, Siddaramaiah condemned the politicization of criminal incidents and questioned Shah's selective outrage, especially in light of recent events in Manipur. "We have formed a special court and spoken to the public prosecutor to ensure severe punishment for the accused," he asserted, showcasing proactive governance.

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga constituency profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BJP's BY Raghavendra, INC's Geetha Shivarajkumar vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga seat profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BY Raghavendra and Geetha Shivarajkumar

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself vkp

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation vkp

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation

    Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR in Bengaluru racecourse illegal betting case vkp

    Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR in Bengaluru racecourse illegal betting case

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos vkp

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    Recent Stories

    Want to invest in gold? Here are 4 easy options for gold investment anr

    Want to invest in gold? Here are 4 easy options you should consider

    Little joke Garry Kasparov clarifies his post on politics that asked Rahul Gandhi to 'first win Rae Bareli' AJR

    'Little joke': Garry Kasparov clarifies his post on politics that asked Rahul Gandhi to 'first win Rae Bareli'

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga constituency profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BJP's BY Raghavendra, INC's Geetha Shivarajkumar vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga seat profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BY Raghavendra and Geetha Shivarajkumar

    Nayanthara replaces Kareena Kapoor in Yash film? RBA

    Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit anr

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon