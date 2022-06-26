Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Rocky is the name of the Labrador that Gali Janardhana Reddy owns. Together with his family and the pet, he watched the movie
     

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    Former Minister of Tourism Department and Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, Gali Janardhana Reddy watched "777 Charlie" with his pet dog. Pictures and videos of him watching a movie with his dog have gone viral on social media.

    Rocky is the name of the Labrador that Janardhana Reddy owns. He became emotional after watching the film, posted a message, and shared a video on social media. Together with his family, the pet, and the movie.

    Also Read: Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers

    “I have developed fondness and love for pets since childhood. I also love cows, I played and spent time with cats and I like birds and animals,” he wrote. “After my difficult days, when I came back home I nursed a pet. I spend time with it with all the love. I have christened my dog as Rocky,” he says.

    When Janardhana Reddy questioned why God muted dogs, which are so trustworthy, lovable, and honest, he said that Rakshith Shetty's film had shown the true character of a man's best friend.

    Superstar Rajinikanth called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty to praise him for his performance. Sharing about the same, Rakshit tweeted, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…." 

    Also Read: 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. "To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir," the Kirik Party actor tweeted. 

    Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the film. He was seen wiping his eyes, as the tabloids captured him leaving the theatre. The film reminded him of his family pet Sunny, who passed away a while ago. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...' RBA

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ranveer singh ventured into the jungle snt

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Recent Stories

    Mirabai Chanu - Commonwealth Games CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself-ayh

    Mirabai Chanu - 'CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself'

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    Worlds costliest pillow costs around Rs 45 lakh! - adt

    World's costliest pillow costs around Rs 45 lakh!

    Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Here are 5 facts about the all-rounder-krn

    Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Here are 5 facts about the all-rounder

    PM Modi's Mann ki Baat: Must not forget dark period of Emergency - adt

    PM Modi's Mann ki Baat: Must not forget dark period of Emergency

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon