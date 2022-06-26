777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

Rocky is the name of the Labrador that Gali Janardhana Reddy owns. Together with his family and the pet, he watched the movie

Former Minister of Tourism Department and Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, Gali Janardhana Reddy watched "777 Charlie" with his pet dog. Pictures and videos of him watching a movie with his dog have gone viral on social media.

Rocky is the name of the Labrador that Janardhana Reddy owns. He became emotional after watching the film, posted a message, and shared a video on social media. Together with his family, the pet, and the movie.

“I have developed fondness and love for pets since childhood. I also love cows, I played and spent time with cats and I like birds and animals,” he wrote. “After my difficult days, when I came back home I nursed a pet. I spend time with it with all the love. I have christened my dog as Rocky,” he says.

When Janardhana Reddy questioned why God muted dogs, which are so trustworthy, lovable, and honest, he said that Rakshith Shetty's film had shown the true character of a man's best friend.

Superstar Rajinikanth called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty to praise him for his performance. Sharing about the same, Rakshit tweeted, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…."

He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. "To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir," the Kirik Party actor tweeted.

Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the film. He was seen wiping his eyes, as the tabloids captured him leaving the theatre. The film reminded him of his family pet Sunny, who passed away a while ago.

