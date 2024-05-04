Lifestyle

Want to invest in gold? Here are 4 easy options you should consider

Why you should invest in Gold?

Investing in gold is a key portfolio diversification strategy, offering an ideal hedge against equity market volatility & inflation risks. Check the four options for investment... 
 

1. Digital Gold

These are available for purchase in amounts ranging from 1 gram and above through a number of apps.
 

2. Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs, traded on stock exchanges like shares, primarily comprise physical gold and gold mining/refining stocks as underlying assets.

3. Gold Mutual Funds

Managed by experienced fund managers, these funds invest in various gold-related assets such as stocks of gold mining companies and bullion.
 

4. Sovereign Gold Bonds

These bonds offer returns linked to gold prices and are guaranteed by the Government of India, despite lacking physical gold as collateral.
 

