(Exclusive) 777 Charlie: Director Kiranraj K says 'Adopt, don't shop'; talks about high demands on Labrador

'Adopt, don't shop' is the only message in the film 777 Charlie, and the protagonist Rakshit Shetty explicitly states it at its climax.

More pet lovers are now interested in purchasing dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers, because of the popular Kannada film "777 Charlie," which centres on the bond between a dog and its owner. The bond between the main guy and his beloved dog is shown in the Kiranraj K-directed film starring Rakshit Shetty. The movie's success also led the Labrador breed to gain stardom and spark an increase in demand for this bread, which is occasionally also purchased from breeders. The movie was out on June 10, 2022, in several languages.

Following this, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India asked followers to adopt dogs instead of purchasing them from breeders. The sale of dogs by many pet shops and breeders is prohibited due to their lack of registration with the state animal protection authorities.

As a result, PETA referred to the movie's narrative, in which Charlie escapes from a vicious dog breeder before ending up on the streets while urging the public to stop patronising such businesses and breeders.

We Asianet Newsbale talked to the director, Kiranraj K of the film about the high demand for Labrador puppies by many people after watching 777 Charlie. He also mentioned in the interview that the whole reason for making the film is to spread the message ‘'Adopt, don't shop'.

Kiranraj K said, "According to what I've heard, breeders have been inundated with inquiries regarding Labrador pups as a result of the success of 777 Charlie. Knowing this is painful for me since the movie did not intend for it to be this way. A Labrador breed was selected in the film for a very good purpose, and that reason was to highlight more serious problems with inbreeding."

He also added, "The primary takeaway from the film "777 Charlie" is to "Adopt-Don't-Shop," which is explicitly stated by the protagonist in the film's climactic moment as he starts the establishment of an animal rescue centre."

The director added, "Instead of focusing on what breed Charlie is and "purchasing" the same, I want others to comprehend this message. The viewer must comprehend the unwavering affection and connection between people and animals."

Director added, "Additionally, Rakshit Shetty had the brilliant idea to donate a portion of 777 Charlie's earnings to animal NGO's all throughout India. Rakshit Shetty and 777 Charlie also donated some portion of the movie profit to an NGO in Bangalore, "We worked with an animal rescue organisation in Hebbal, shot several sequences there, and even acquired pets from the same organisation. It is really upsetting to learn that others are ignoring our message and engaging in "buying" or "inbreeding" when our intentions are sincere and kind. I want to stress once again that people need to concentrate on comprehending love and connecting since every dog in the world is like Charlie and needs the same amount of love."

"I want to encourage people to give all of the independent/street dogs in our area the life and love they deserve. 'Adopt, Don't-Shop,' please," Kiranraj said.