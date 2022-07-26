Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone rejects Karan Johar's invitation for Koffee With Karan 7; know the reason

    According to reports, Deepika Padukone decided not to come to Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 this season. However, Ranveer Singh, her actor spouse, had started the season with Alia Bhatt.
     

    Popular chat show, Koffee With Karan is presently in its seventh season, which Karan Johar hosts. Several well-known Indian actors have appeared in the reality programme, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt. 

    There were many reports that Deepika Padukone would also be a part of the chat show. However, according to the latest news, she gave a miss this year. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Deepika's actor-husband Ranveer Singh jointly started this season.

    A recent report raises the possibility that Deepika won't be joining the programme in her husband's footsteps. The Padmaavat actress was personally invited by Karan, according to an Etimes story, but she rejected. 

    The insider told the magazine, "DP just didn't say a 'yes'." According to the source, Deepika could not identify a compelling cause to participate in the show. While Deepika is skipping the most recent season of KWK, the season opener episode did mention their friendship.

    In a section of the programme, Ranveer said that Deepika's family in Bangalore had a special wardrobe only for him. "I'm still getting by. Still working it out, actually. I now have two wardrobes to start. I have a particular outfit for Bangalore: a white t-shirt and blue pants. In the episode, he remarked, "I don't want to confuse them.

    Initially, (Deepika’s parents) were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other, but now she is like my mom,” he added.

    Fans will watch Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the coming episodes. 

