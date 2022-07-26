Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) Did Vijay Deverakonda have SEX in a car? Actor says he wouldn't mind 'threesome' and more

    Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 promo is out featuring Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday revealing some naughty details about their sex life
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Koffee With Karan 7 is back with another sizzling episode after three rocking ones. Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, the new Jodi of Liger, will be on the sofa this time around, according to the episode 4 trailer. 

    As these two actors appear to have spilt many beans, the latest promo will undoubtedly increase the level of excitement among all the fans. The video is every bit an entertainment, from Ananya talking about what she and Aditya Roy Kapur are up to Vijay talking about having a threesome and more.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone rejects Karan Johar's invitation for Koffee With Karan 7; know the reason

    The promotional video opens with Karan Johar amusingly introducing the two stars before asking Vijay Deverakonda if he likes cheese. Vijay's reaction when he heard the question is too adorable. Then, a brief excerpt from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode from which they discuss Vijay being served on a cheese plate is shown. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Ananya Panday asks whether she may share the same cheese tray, shocking KJo. The inquiry was then addressed to Ananya, questioning her about the developing situation between herself and Aditya Roy Kapur. Vijay's admission that he wouldn't mind being in a threesome brings the video to an exciting close.

    Also Read: SEXY Video: At 53, Jennifer Lopez looks HOT as she poses naked for her brand 'JLo Body'

    About Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's movie Liger:
    The much anticipated pan-Indian film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, will be released on August 25. The actor makes his Bollywood debut with this movie. Vijay Deverakonda will portray a Kickboxer with a speech impediment in the forthcoming sports drama. 

    In Liger, Ananya Panday plays the female protagonist, and Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy also have significant parts. In Liger, Mike Tyson makes a brief appearance. The movie is being co-produced by Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
