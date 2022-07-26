Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

According to a recent report, Katrina Kaif is not in favour of Ranbir Kapoor appearing in her husband, Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera

Latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif is unhappy that her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor would appear in Govinda Mera Naam, the next movie starring her husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky plays the title part in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.



A daily report suggests that Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to star in Govinda Mera Naam, even though the production company has not yet provided an update on the movie's release date or promotional schedule. Ranbir and Vicky will be seen together on screen for the second time since their successful 2018 film Sanju.



The article goes on to say that Katrina did not appreciate the cameo. "Now that we know, Katrina Kaif is not too happy about Ranbir Kapoor having a cameo in Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera "the story made reference of The story said that Ranbir and Katrina split up amicably but continued, "While Kat is distraught, doting spouse Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and reassure her that he will stop at nothing to provide a wonderful present and future."



Earlier this week, Katrina and Vicky got a death threat online, which made headlines. The stalker was taken into custody on Monday afternoon after a complaint was made at Mumbai's Santacruz police station.



According to reports, the accused is a failing actor who reportedly adores Katrina Kaif and has aspirations of marrying her. An insider claims that the charges are overstated, in contrast to other sources that claim the accused Manvinder Singh emailed the alleged victims death threats.

