    Dulquer Salmaan to join Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD? What we know so far

    First Published May 4, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is set to make a cameo in Nag Ashwin's directorial. However, the reports do not indicate whether the actor will have an elaborate presence on the screen.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kalki 2898 AD has been making waves since the film was launched. Aside from a fascinating premise, the great cast drew the most attention. The film includes some of India's most gifted actors, including South superstar Prabhas and Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. It has now been claimed that another prominent figure, Dulquer Salmaan, has joined the cast.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the most recent reports, Dulquer will appear in the Nag Ashwin-directed film. However, it is unclear whether the actor would have a prominent screen presence.

    When Dulquer Salmaan Dropped Hints On Being Part Of Kalki, 2898 AD During the marketing of King of Kotha, Dulquer made subtle clues about appearing in Nag Ashwin's film, saying, "I can't tell anything about Project K. I'll simply say that I went to the sets and was blown away (by their grandeur). Only Nagi (Nag Ashwin) can think that way. He is a director who never ceases to astonish. Be it Yevade Subramanyam or Mahanati (in which DQ also had a crucial part), he then moves on to Project K, which takes place in the future. The settings were simply fantastic. But I'm not sure if I'm in the film or not."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    More about Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin's fourth directorial endeavour, Kalki 2898 AD, is inspired on Hindu mythology and incorporates sci-fi themes.

