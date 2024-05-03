Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad

    Step into the glitz and glamour of Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebration in Bengaluru, where Virat Kohli and the RCB squad joined in for an intimate celebration.

    cricket IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 3, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    The internet is buzzing with photos from Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebration in Bengaluru, where she was joined by husband Virat Kohli and the RCB squad. The intimate gathering, shared by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Instagram, captured a heartwarming moment as Virat held Anushka close during their dinner with friends.

    Virat went all out to make the evening special, organizing a luxurious dinner with personalized touches at a Bangalore restaurant. The attention to detail was evident, with custom menu cards and a beautifully decorated table adorned with elegant white tulips, delicate candles, and exquisite wine glasses.

    Sharing a glimpse of the custom menu cover that read 'Celebrating Anushka' with the restaurant's name, Lupa, Virat expressed his gratitude to chef Manu Chandra for curating an unforgettable dining experience. It was undoubtedly a night to remember, filled with good company and gourmet delights.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma breaks his silence over Hardik Pandya replacing him as Mumbai Indians captain

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha to join politics like her father Satrughan Sinha? Here's what the Heeramandi actress commented ATG

    Sonakshi Sinha to join politics like her father Satrughan Sinha? Here's what the Heeramandi actress commented

    cricket Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother osf

    Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother

    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know ATG

    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know

    cricket IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz vkp

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH)

    Allah will break India into several pieces by Nov 2026 Pakistan ex-senator's shocker sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'Allah will break India into several pieces by Nov 2026': Pakistan ex-senator's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Heatwave in India-7 dog breeds not suited for Indian weather RBA

    Heatwave in India-7 dog breeds not suited for Indian weather

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman's lover sends parcel bomb to her house; Husband, daughter killed AJR

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman's lover sends parcel bomb to her house; Husband, daughter killed

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon