Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

After Kareena Kapoor's exit from Yash's next big film, Toxic, South lady superstar Nayanthara might step in to play the role of KGF star sister. According to reports, the makers met Nayantharat to finalise her in the film.

The departure of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has left fans eagerly speculating about her replacement. The makers have reportedly approached Nayanthara, a popular choice among fans, to play the role of Yash's sister.

According to online rumours, the producers met with Nayanthara multiple times to settle her role in the film after the Crew actress quit due to scheduling conflicts. Nayanthara is known as the "Lady Superstar" of the South Indian film industry and has always been fastidious about her film choices.

Also Read: Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Nayanthara gets the go-light to do Toxic with Yash?

Nayanthara developed a reputation for herself in the South Indian film business, but her Bollywood debut with Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, failed to make an effect. However, with her prospective part in Toxic, she might make a comeback.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani portrays Yash's love interest in Toxic. The film is purportedly set in the mafia realm and is a straight-up actioner. Along with Yash, fans want to witness Nayanthara in some high-octane action, as she is supposed to play the mafia's sister in the movie.

Latest Videos