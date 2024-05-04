Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga seat profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BY Raghavendra and Geetha Shivarajkumar

    The Shivamoga Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing an intense electoral battle. Incumbent BY Raghavendra of BJP, backed by his father's legacy and PM Modi, faces Congress's Geetha Shivarajkumar, leveraging her familial political and cinema ties. KS Eshwarappa, once a nominal contender, now emerges as a serious candidate with broadening support across community lines.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga constituency profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BJP's BY Raghavendra, INC's Geetha Shivarajkumar
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 4, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    The election campaign in the Shivamoga Lok Sabha constituency is heating up, possibly outshining even the hill country's warmth. With several key players and dynamic political strategies, the race is tightly contested.

    BY Raghavendra, BJP: He is aiming for his fourth victory, leveraging the enduring influence of his father, former CM Yeddyurappa, and the widespread appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Geetha Shivarajkumar from Congress is the daughter-in-law of the famous actor Rajkumar and wife of actor Shivrajkumar, capitalizes on her dual legacy as the daughter of former Chief Minister Bangarappa and her brother, Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s focus on the state government's guarantee schemes.

    KS Eshwarappa is entering as an independent candidate from the Rashtrabhakta group was initially viewed as mounting a symbolic opposition to the Yeddyurappa family's political dominance but has since garnered an unexpected level of support. BY Raghavendra is confident of victory, buoyed by the BJP's robust network and a decade of developmental work under its belt. The BJP also enjoys support from the JDS this election, enhancing Raghavendra’s prospects.

    Geetha Shivarajkumar faces criticism for potentially being an infrequent presence in the constituency if elected. Nonetheless, the Congress is optimistic about her chances, thanks to the popular state government schemes and the perceived division within the BJP ranks. KS Eshwarappa has shifted from a nominal to a serious contender due to significant grassroots support. His campaign now emphasizes reforming the BJP and promoting Hindutva, drawing both direct and indirect support from various quarters.

    The constituency has a balanced demographic with almost equal numbers of Lingayats, Idigas, and Muslims, while Brahmins, Backward Classes, and Dalits also represent significant segments. The Congress is focusing on the Idigas and Muslim communities, whereas the BJP is depending on Lingayats and Brahmins. Eshwarappa believes his support cuts across all community lines, challenging traditional voting patterns.

    2019 election results 
    BY Raghavendra (BJP): Won with 729,872 votes.
    Madhu Bangarappa (JDS): Lost with 506,512 votes.

    Voter demographics
    Total voters: 1,729,901
    Male: 852,107
    Female: 877,761
    Others: 33

