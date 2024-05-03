Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

    OTT releases to watch this weekend: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Broken News season 2, Acapulco Season three, and Shaitaan will stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Jio Studios Prime Video and others.

    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    Top OTT release this week: Several interesting theatrical films and online series have reached OTT platforms, with more on the way this weekend. Many of these new releases are suitable for binge-watching. This week, various online series and films, including Shaitaan and Heeramandi, were released. Here is the complete list of recent OTT releases for the week. 

    Shaitaan - Netflix
    The supernatural thriller Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. The film was launched in cinemas on March 8, and it will be available on Netflix on May 4. Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak produce Shaitaan, which is distributed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. Vikas Bahl directed the Hindi version of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. It was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

    Manjummel Boys - Disney Hotstar
    The Malayalam survival thriller film was written and directed by Chidambaram. It was produced by Parava Films. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. Based on a true story from 2006, the film follows a group of friends from the small hamlet of Manjummel near Kochi who decide to take a holiday in Kodaikanal.

    Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar -  Netflix
    Set against India's liberation war in the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic narrative of love, power, retribution, and liberty. Heeramandi was launched on Netflix on May 1. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his web series debut with Heeramandi.

    The Broken News season 2- ZEE5
    Vinay Waikul directed the next thriller series, Broken News, which is scripted by Sambit Mishra. The Series is based on the reality of news reporting. The next season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar return as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava, respectively. The second season of Breaking News will be available on ZEE5 beginning May 3.

    The Atypical Family-Netflix 
    The 12-episode online series will be released on Netflix on May 4. Its cast includes Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, and Claudia Kim. The official description of the drama on Netflix reads, “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.”

    The Idea of You - Amazon Prime
    The romantic comedy stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old divorced mother who has a romance with a young pop phenomenon called Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting him at Coachella. The film is based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, allegedly inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction. The Idea of You was available on Prime Video on May 2.

    The Veil—Disney Hotstar 
    The online series premiered on Disney + Hotstar on April 30. New episodes of the show will be published every Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. The story follows two ladies who engage in a deadly game of truth and deception. Its cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Joana Biderio, and James Purefoy.    

     

     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 7:30 PM IST
