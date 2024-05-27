Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith’s instagram video (WATCH)

    Football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly appeared in a recent Instagram video shared by actor Will Smith, promoting their upcoming film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The clip has quickly gone viral, drawing millions of views and sparking excitement ahead of the movie's release.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 27, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

    Football legend Lionel Messi can turn any video into a viral sensation. Over the weekend, actor Will Smith shared a clip featuring Messi in a brief but unforgettable moment. The video shows Martin Lawrence and Smith attempting to kick a football, when suddenly Messi appears, eliciting surprised gasps from the duo. Messi expertly kicks the ball towards the camera before the clip ends. This video was created to promote Smith and Lawrence’s upcoming film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The clip has already garnered over 3.6 million views in less than 24 hours. Reacting to it, an Instagram user commented, “Bruh, what a flex on marketing.” Another viewer mentioned, “Now you’ve convinced me… I’m going to see the movie.” Someone else observed, “Wow!!!!!!!!! I have not seen a better launch to a movie than this campaign. So amazing to witness.”

    Bad Boys: Ride or Die is an upcoming American buddy cop action comedy film directed by Belgian directors Adil & Bilall. It is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, and serves as the sequel to the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. It is also the fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise, often referred to as The Boys 4. The original Bad Boys film was released in 1995, followed by the second in 2003, and the third in 2020.

    The action-packed comedy will see Vanessa Hudgens, Paula Nunez, and Alexander Ludwig reprising their roles, alongside Jacob Scipio, who returns as Mike’s (Will Smith) criminal son, Armando, introduced in Bad Boys For Life.

    In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith discussed the nostalgic appeal of the film’s fourth instalment, while also emphasising the new elements added to the storyline. He explained, “We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It’s a challenge to keep it fun and exciting and ensure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also elevate it with a special sauce.”

