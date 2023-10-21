'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani bring Bollywood's finest together at Mumbai soiree [WATCH]

After achieving remarkable success with his last two films, "Pathaan" and "Jawaan," Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to grace the big screen once again this year with his upcoming film, "Dunki." Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, this eagerly anticipated movie also features Taapsee Pannu in a leading role.

Anticipation for the film has reached its zenith, and it was stoked even further when Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were seen together at a private event in Mumbai last night. During the event, Shah Rukh looked exceptionally dapper in an all-black suit, with his well-groomed hair pulled back into a small ponytail. Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, sported a white shirt along with a dark red sleeveless jacket. As they stepped out of Shah Rukh Khan's opulent Rolls-Royce Cullinan, fans showered them with exuberant cheers and applause.

Rumors are swirling across the internet, speculating that this private bash was organized by Rajkumar Hirani to celebrate the completion of the "Dunki" shoot. The event was an exclusive gathering, attended by a select group of Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, and their daughter, Suhana Khan.

For some time now, there have been murmurs about "Dunki," Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. It is said that the film revolves around the concept of the "donkey flight," a term used to describe the route taken by illegal migrants seeking to move to other countries, particularly the United States and Canada.

However, it's important to note that while the film does address the issue of immigration, it is not centered in Canada, and it doesn't primarily focus on Indians in Canada. "Dunki" is a sensitively crafted film that delves into a man's journey as he endeavors to find a better way of life, exploring the myriad emotions he experiences along the way.