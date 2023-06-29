Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salmaan's dream project, King of Kotha's teaser out; WATCH NOW

    King of Kotha: An action-packed film and Dulquer Salmaan's dream project’s teaser is finally out. The lead actor took to social media to share his feelings with his fans. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    A promising entertainer, Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project, King of Kotha’s teaser had been announced today. The 1-minute 34-second teaser instantly became an internet sensation among fans and cinephiles. The teaser was a visual treat, giving a glimpse of Dulquer’s intense look with the much-needed suave. Fans can’t keep calm at Dulquer’s look in the teaser, where he was seen holding weapons. The actor and the film both started trending on Twitter immediately.

    Dulquer Salmaan took to social media, he shared the poster of the teaser, saying, “Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023! #KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow.”

    The film will be directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Alongside Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran will also be seen in pivotal roles.

    Recently, Dulquer Salmaan shared a video introducing the captivating characters of the film 'King of Kotha.' The character announcement showcased Shabeer Kallarakkal, renowned for his role as Dancing Rose in 'Sarpatta Parambarai,' portraying Kannan in the film. Additionally, Aishwarya Lekshmi takes on the role of Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Chemban Vinod as Ranjith, Gokul Suresh as Tony, and Shammi Thilakan as Ravi. Notably, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran will also play significant roles in this exciting movie.

    Watch teaser:

    Dulquer Salmaan has delivered several noteworthy performances in his career. Films like Bangalore Days, Charlie, Kali, Mahamuni, OK Kanmani, The Zoya Factor, and Sita Ramam have showcased his range and talent. His ability to portray complex characters with authenticity has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
