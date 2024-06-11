Actor Darshan arrest: Post-mortem report reveals 15 injury marks on victim Renukaswamy

The Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case has led to over ten arrests, including actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. Renukaswamy's post-mortem revealed 15 injuries from rods, sticks, and wooden planks, indicating brutal torture. His body has been returned to his family for cremation. Medical tests were conducted on the accused.

The ongoing investigation into the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case has led to the arrest of more than ten individuals, including notable figures like actor Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda, as well as several of Darshan's relatives. New, harrowing details have surfaced about how Renukaswamy was tortured and brutally killed.

The post-mortem examination has revealed that Renukaswamy sustained 15 injuries across his body, indicating a savage attack. Forensic doctors have identified injuries in multiple areas, including the nose, leg, head, back, and jaw. The nature of the wounds suggests that the assailants used rods, sticks, and wooden planks during the attack.

Following the examination, Renukaswamy's body has been handed over to his family. They have decided to transport his body to Chitradurga, where the cremation is scheduled to take place today.

In addition to the arrests, medical tests have been conducted on the more than ten accused individuals, including actor Darshan. This case has captured significant public attention, with each new revelation adding to the grim narrative of Renukaswamy's tragic death.

What is the case?

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas and actress Pavithra Gowda have been arrested along with 11 others taken into custody in a murder case of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of Darshan Thoogudeepa. The victim, Renukaswamy allegedly sent obscene images of Pavithra Gowda, alleged 2nd wife of Actor Darshan, leading to the murder. Actor Darshan along with other accused murdered Renukaswamy at RR Nagar in Bengaluru and threw away his body into the garbage pit, leading to the grim discovery of the body by a security guard on his morning walk. Thus, Bengaluru police had launched an investigation into the matter.

