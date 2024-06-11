Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Darshan arrest: Post-mortem report reveals 15 injury marks on victim Renukaswamy

    The Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case has led to over ten arrests, including actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. Renukaswamy's post-mortem revealed 15 injuries from rods, sticks, and wooden planks, indicating brutal torture. His body has been returned to his family for cremation. Medical tests were conducted on the accused.

    Actor Darshan arrest: Post-mortem report reveals 15 injury marks on victim Renukaswamy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    The ongoing investigation into the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case has led to the arrest of more than ten individuals, including notable figures like actor Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda, as well as several of Darshan's relatives. New, harrowing details have surfaced about how Renukaswamy was tortured and brutally killed.

    The post-mortem examination has revealed that Renukaswamy sustained 15 injuries across his body, indicating a savage attack. Forensic doctors have identified injuries in multiple areas, including the nose, leg, head, back, and jaw. The nature of the wounds suggests that the assailants used rods, sticks, and wooden planks during the attack.

    Following the examination, Renukaswamy's body has been handed over to his family. They have decided to transport his body to Chitradurga, where the cremation is scheduled to take place today.

    In addition to the arrests, medical tests have been conducted on the more than ten accused individuals, including actor Darshan. This case has captured significant public attention, with each new revelation adding to the grim narrative of Renukaswamy's tragic death.

    What is the case?

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas and actress Pavithra Gowda have been arrested along with 11 others taken into custody in a murder case of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of Darshan Thoogudeepa. The victim, Renukaswamy allegedly sent obscene images of Pavithra Gowda, alleged 2nd wife of Actor Darshan, leading to the murder. Actor Darshan along with other accused murdered Renukaswamy at RR Nagar in Bengaluru and threw away his body into the garbage pit, leading to the grim discovery of the body by a security guard on his morning walk. Thus, Bengaluru police had launched an investigation into the matter.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show RKK

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future osf

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case AJR

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row vkp

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Mirzapur 3 teaser Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (Watch) RBA

    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Actors who married into business families RKK

    Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Actors who married into business families

    Avocado to Broccoli: 7 green foods to keep cholesterol levels low ATG

    Avocado to Broccoli: 7 green foods to keep cholesterol levels low

    When is Jamai Sasthi 2024? Know date, significance, rituals and more RBA

    When is Jamai Sasthi 2024? Know date, significance, rituals and more

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show RKK

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show

    Umar Akmal flaunts abs on Social Media, Fans correct his English caption amid fitness criticism osf

    Umar Akmal flaunts abs on Social Media, Fans correct his English caption amid fitness criticism

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon