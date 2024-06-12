Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renuka Swamy murder: CCTV footage shows actor Darshan's car allegedly present at crime scene (WATCH)

    In a CCTV footage from the early hours of June 9, 2024, a Scorpio car carrying Renuka's body and Darshan's close aides is seen. According to reports, this is the car that will be used to dispose of the deceased corpse.

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    On June 11, 2024, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was detained in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder case, and a video emerged online that is likely to pose issues for him. On Tuesday afternoon, Karnataka police released a video in which Darshan's automobile was allegedly seen near Renuka's body disposal site.

    The CCTV footage

    The CCTV footage comes from the early hours of June 9, 2024, in which a Scorpio car carrying Renuka's body and Darshan's close aides is seen. According to reports, this is the car that will be used to dispose of the deceased corpse. The footage also shows a car that supposedly belongs to Darshan. However, it is still unclear whether the actor was inside the car at the time or not.

    Also read: J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days

    Who was Renuka Swamy

    Renuka Swamy was discovered dead on Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. According to cops, Renuka used to send filthy messages to Pavithra Gowad who was Darshan's friend. Renuka Swamy was murdered, and his body was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

    Confirmed Darshan's involvement

    Eight of the accused have confirmed Darshan's involvement stating that he was present during Renuka Swamy's assault. According to reports, the victim was fatally injured with a wooden log. The criminals planned to dispose of the body in the Vrushabhavati valley, but it was discovered stuck and being tampered with by dogs. On June 8, a case was filed for an unidentified body.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
