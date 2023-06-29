Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghav Lawrence's film, big announcement tomorrow

Lyca Productions is to come out with a big announcement about their new production 'Chandramukhi 2', which will star Kangana Ranaut and Raghav Lawrence. This is the sequel to the film Chandramukhi which was released in 2005. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Indian choreographer Raghava Lawrence will be seen in Chandramukhi 2. The update on the film’s release will be l unveiled tomorrow at 5 PM. Lawrence and his horror films are a match made in heaven. The first part which release in 2005, was sensation in all languages. The Telugu version had specially set the box office on fire. Chandramukhi 2 is expected to do the same. There has been speculation of the film’s release this September. National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is to play the female lead.

Lyca Productions made an announcement today on Instagram about a big update that we will get to know about tomorrow at 5 pm. The film will be directed by P Vasu, and Oscar award-winning MM Keeravani will be composing the tunes.

About Chandramukhi (2005)

Chandramukhi is a highly acclaimed Indian film released in 2005. Produced by Ramkumar Ganesan, it is a Tamil-language horror-comedy film that garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim upon its release. The film saw Rajnikanth in the role of Saravanan, a psychiatrist who is assigned to investigate the strange happenings at a haunted mansion known as Vettaiyapuram. The mansion is believed to be possessed by the spirit of Chandramukhi, a woman who died under mysterious circumstances. As Saravanan delves deeper into the investigation, he unravels a complex web of love, betrayal, and revenge.

One of the highlights of Chandramukhi is the stellar performance by Rajinikanth, who effortlessly portrays both the serious and comedic aspects of his character. The film also features an ensemble cast including Jyothika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles, who deliver powerful performances that add depth to the storyline.

Chandramukhi blended elements of horror, comedy, and romance, creating a unique cinematic experience for the audience. The film's screenplay is tightly woven, keeping viewers engaged throughout. It is known for its impressive visual effects, captivating music, and well-choreographed dance sequences.

The movie was not only a commercial success but also received critical acclaim, winning several awards for its direction, performance, and technical aspects. It went on to achieve cult status and remains one of the most beloved Tamil films of all time. Overall, Chandramukhi is a captivating and entertaining film that skillfully combines different genres to deliver a memorable cinematic experience. It continues to be celebrated for its remarkable performances, engaging storyline, and unforgettable moments.

