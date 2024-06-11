T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report

Tragic news from New York as Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ahmed was fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the high-profile India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match at Nassau County Stadium. The incident has shocked the cricket community and raised concerns about fan safety and media ethics.

Tragic news has emerged from New York, where the Indian and Pakistani national cricket teams faced off on June 9 at the T20 World Cup 2024. The high-profile match garnered extensive global media coverage, attracting even a Pakistani YouTuber to the city. According to Pakistani media reports, a YouTuber named Saad Ahmed was fatally shot by a security guard while conducting interviews as part of the build-up for the India vs. Pakistan match at Nassau County Stadium.

Reports indicate that Saad had visited a mobile market in New York to gather video clips from various shopkeepers. He attempted to interview a security guard, hoping to include his perspective in the coverage. The guard, however, was reluctant to be filmed and asked Saad not to press the issue. Despite this, Saad persisted, leading to a confrontation where the guard lost his temper and shot the YouTuber. Saad was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to media sources.

A friend of Saad’s revealed that he was the sole breadwinner for his family and had spoken to him just before he left to cover the match build-up. CCTV footage from the area confirmed that Saad was interacting with the guard before the shooting occurred. The guard has since been arrested by the police.

In a statement quoted in an Instagram post, the guard admitted, “He kept bringing the mic close to my face and filming. I lost my temper and fired at him.”

In related news, Pakistan lost the match to India by 6 runs on Sunday and is now on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.

