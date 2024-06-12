 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar looks lovely as she posts photos in black shimmer dress

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's outfit

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures.

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's outfit

She was dressed in a black and silver knee-length, cut-sleeved short dress. 

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's outfit

She wore black heels, tied her hair in a ponytail, and opted for earrings to complete her look. 

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's outfit

She wore rings and a bracelet that perfectly matched her outfit.

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Professional front

Sara followed in her mother's footsteps and studied medicine and she has a Masters degree from Landon.

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

Love for cricket

The 26-year-old is often seen attending matches with her family.

Image credits: Instagram/Sara Tendulkar
Find Next One