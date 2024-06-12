Sara Tendulkar looks lovely as she posts photos in black shimmer dress

Entertainment
On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures.
She was dressed in a black and silver knee-length, cut-sleeved short dress.
She wore black heels, tied her hair in a ponytail, and opted for earrings to complete her look.
She wore rings and a bracelet that perfectly matched her outfit.
Sara followed in her mother's footsteps and studied medicine and she has a Masters degree from Landon.
The 26-year-old is often seen attending matches with her family.