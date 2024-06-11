Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show

    'Kota Factory 3', directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, will begin streaming on Netflix on June 20. 

    On Tuesday, June 11, Netflix released the trailer for the third season of the hit web series 'Kota Factory'. This time, Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) and his students face more strain as they prepare for the IIT entrance exam. Jeetu Bhaiya is also under pressure to strike a compromise between the coaching institute's business interests and his students' prospects. The trailer begins with Jeetu Bhaiya taking part in a podcast, emphasizing the significance of celebrating the preparatory process as much as the outcome. Soon after, the teaser raises the painful question, "Why Jeetu Bhaiya, not Jeetu Sir?"

    The trailer provides an insight into the arduous preparation that students go through to get admission to the country's best institutions. Tillotama Shome, an actor, has joined the show as a new Chemistry teacher. At one point in the video, she tells Jeetu Bhaiya that Kota, which used to foster students, has now become a factory.

    Kota Factory trailer

    About 'Kota Factory 3'

    'Kota Factory 3', directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, will begin streaming on Netflix on June 20. Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar return for the latest season.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
