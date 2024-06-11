Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future

    As the Indian cricket team competes in the T20 World Cup 2024, cricket legend MS Dhoni is enjoying a family vacation in Paris with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Amidst this break, speculation about his future in the IPL continues, especially with reports of an upcoming surgery in London.

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    While the Indian cricket team competes in the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is enjoying a holiday in Paris with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Social media is abuzz with photos of Dhoni and his family, including charming images of them posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

    Sakshi Dhoni has also shared a few vacation snapshots on Instagram. While Dhoni enjoys this family time, speculation about his future in the IPL lingers.

    Reports indicate that Dhoni plans to visit London for treatment of a muscle tear injury. According to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sources, Dhoni will decide on his cricketing future after his recovery. CSK was recently eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs following a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Sources informed IANS that Dhoni's decision on retirement will come post-surgery in London. "Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery, which affected him during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wishes to continue playing cricket. He will decide on his future after a recovery period of five to six months," the sources said.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case AJR

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row vkp

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Mirzapur 3 teaser Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (Watch) RBA

    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda AJR

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case

    Recent Stories

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case AJR

    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row vkp

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru

    England to Netherlands: 7 countries with existing Monarchy ATG

    England to Netherlands: 7 countries with existing Monarchy

    Mirzapur 3 teaser Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (Watch) RBA

    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon