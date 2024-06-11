MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future

As the Indian cricket team competes in the T20 World Cup 2024, cricket legend MS Dhoni is enjoying a family vacation in Paris with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Amidst this break, speculation about his future in the IPL continues, especially with reports of an upcoming surgery in London.

Sakshi Dhoni has also shared a few vacation snapshots on Instagram. While Dhoni enjoys this family time, speculation about his future in the IPL lingers.

Reports indicate that Dhoni plans to visit London for treatment of a muscle tear injury. According to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sources, Dhoni will decide on his cricketing future after his recovery. CSK was recently eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs following a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sources informed IANS that Dhoni's decision on retirement will come post-surgery in London. "Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery, which affected him during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wishes to continue playing cricket. He will decide on his future after a recovery period of five to six months," the sources said.

