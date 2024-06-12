Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    J-K police releases sketch of Reasi bus attack terrorist, offers Rs 20 lakh reward for information

    The Jammu and Kashmir police released the sketch of a suspected terrorist involved in the Reasi bus attack. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh on any information about the terrorist.

    J-K police releases sketch of Reasi bus attack terrorist, offers Rs 20 lakh reward for information anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Two days following the deadly terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, where nine people were killed and 33 others injured, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the ambush. Additionally, they announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information on him.

    During the attack on Sunday (June 9), terrorists attacked a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident occurred near Teryath village in the Poni area, leading to the bus, which transported pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, careening into a deep gorge in Reasi district following the gunfire.

    The terrorist's sketch was prepared using descriptions provided by eyewitnesses.

    Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given:

    SSP Reasi - 9205571332

    ASP Reasi - 9419113159

    DySP HQ Reasi - 9419133499

    SHO Pouni - 7051003214

    SHO Ransoo- 7051003213

    According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attack is suspected to have been carried out by the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

    On June 10, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack.

    Reasi terror attack: CCTV footage shows jeep closely trailing behind pilgrims bus before attack (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details RKK

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days anr

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details AJR

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief, effective June 30 AJR

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief; all you need to know

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter

    Recent Stories

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details RKK

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days anr

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions RBA

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions

    World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance ATG

    World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon