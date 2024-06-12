J-K police releases sketch of Reasi bus attack terrorist, offers Rs 20 lakh reward for information

The Jammu and Kashmir police released the sketch of a suspected terrorist involved in the Reasi bus attack. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh on any information about the terrorist.

Two days following the deadly terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, where nine people were killed and 33 others injured, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the ambush. Additionally, they announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information on him.

During the attack on Sunday (June 9), terrorists attacked a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident occurred near Teryath village in the Poni area, leading to the bus, which transported pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, careening into a deep gorge in Reasi district following the gunfire.

The terrorist's sketch was prepared using descriptions provided by eyewitnesses.

Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given:

SSP Reasi - 9205571332

ASP Reasi - 9419113159

DySP HQ Reasi - 9419133499

SHO Pouni - 7051003214

SHO Ransoo- 7051003213

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attack is suspected to have been carried out by the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On June 10, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack.

