'Extension of HSRP installation deadline only as directed by Karnataka HC': Govt clarifies

The Karnataka High Court will decide on extending the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) deadline for older vehicles on June 12. Currently, only 35 to 40 lakh of the 1.5 crore affected vehicles have complied. Authorities have paused enforcement until the hearing, after which fines of up to Rs 1,000 may be imposed.

The Karnataka High Court is set to hear a crucial petition on Wednesday regarding the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for older vehicles. The state transport department has stated that any decision to extend the deadline for HSRP installation will depend on the High Court's directive.

The central government has mandated that all vehicles registered before April 2019 must be fitted with HSRP. In Karnataka, this affects over 1.5 crore vehicles, but so far, only 35 to 40 lakh vehicles have complied with the requirement. The deadline for HSRP implementation has already been postponed three times, with the most recent deadline being May 31.



Due to the ongoing petition in the High Court, the Transport and Police Departments have been instructed not to take any action against vehicles that have not yet adopted HSRP until June 12. The court hearing on June 12 will be pivotal in determining whether further extensions will be granted.

If the High Court permits, the authorities may start imposing fines of up to Rs 1,000 on vehicles without HSRP starting Thursday.



The transport department has clarified that their next steps will be based on the High Court’s decision. Vehicle owners are urged to stay informed about the outcome of the court hearing, as it will impact the enforcement of HSRP requirements across the state.

A petition related to the implementation of HSRP will come up for hearing in the High Court on Wednesday. Earlier, the High Court had instructed not to take action against vehicles without HSRP until June 12. Thus, even though the deadline of May 31 had passed, no action had been taken. Should the HSRP implementation deadline be extended based on the directive given by the High Court on Wednesday? Or should we decide whether to take action against vehicles without HSRP?



- Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister

