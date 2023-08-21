Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salmaan candidly recounts uncomfortable encounters with fans, including incidents of inappropriate touching by an older woman during photo sessions and on-stage, highlighting the challenges celebrities face in maintaining boundaries while interacting with admirers

    Dulquer Salmaan, the acclaimed actor currently engaged in promoting both his web series "Guns and Gulaabs" and the upcoming Malayalam film "King of Kotha," recently shared an uncomfortable incident from his experiences with fans. During an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dulquer recounted peculiar interactions he has encountered, including one incident involving inappropriate touching.

    ALSO READ: Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in pink bikini; see her sizzling pictures

    When questioned about peculiar encounters with fans, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about an incident where an older woman had touched him inappropriately. The actor recalled the incident, explaining that while posing for pictures, he was taken aback when an older woman unexpectedly kissed him on the cheek without his consent. He shared that it caught him off guard and expressed his surprise at such unexpected behavior.

    Another incident that stood out to Dulquer involved an older lady who made him uncomfortable with her actions. He described feeling awkward and bewildered by her actions, stating that she had grabbed him in an uncomfortable manner while he was on stage. Dulquer further added that he couldn't comprehend the intent behind her actions, especially given the presence of a large audience. He humorously mentioned that he even invited her to stand beside him on stage to handle the situation.

    ALSO READ: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres

    Dulquer went on to explain that such encounters often leave him puzzled, as he believes people might not know where to place their hands when interacting with public figures. He mentioned that sometimes fans' actions can cross boundaries, even leading to uncomfortable situations such as being touched inappropriately. Despite these incidents, Dulquer Salmaan admitted that he has no answers as to why such incidents occur and expressed that all he has taken away from these experiences is the discomfort and pain they caused him.

    The actor reflected on the challenges of being in the public eye and handling such unexpected interactions with fans. His openness about these incidents sheds light on the boundary issues that celebrities sometimes face in their interactions with admirers.

