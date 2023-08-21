Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres

    The anticipated prequel to last year's smash Kantara starts from November 2023. A source told us that the creators want to conclude filming by the first quarter of next year for a late 2024 theatrical release.
     

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Kantara, Hombale Films' Kannada action thriller, was one of India's biggest blockbusters last year. The 16-crore picture grossed 400 crore globally, putting Rishab Shetty on the map across India. In February 2023, Kantara 2 was revealed after its 100-day cinema run, and interest has grown. Now, a fantastic update on this much-awaited Kannada behemoth.

    According to Pinkvilla, Kantara 2 will open in November 2023. The first shot will begin on November 1st, according to the producers. "Rishab Shetty and his crew are in pre-production after finishing scripting. While Kantara 1 was shot in Shetty's birthplace of Kandapura, Mangalore will dominate Kantara 2. This place has jungle, land, and water as the screenplay requires. The film has a more significant budget and cast and will be filmed over four months "A source told us that the creators want to conclude filming by the first quarter of next year for a late 2024 theatrical release.

    The prequel Kantara 2 investigates folklore's origins. The hyper-local tale will explore Panjurli Daiva's genesis. Rishab and his crew spent two months researching in coastal Karnataka's jungle and are meticulously prepared to provide spectators an unforgettable cinematic experience with this section. The title and poster for Kantara 2 will be released soon.

    About Kantara: 
    Kantara, set in coastal Karnataka's traditional culture, was about a group of peasants whose land is protected by a local god and the forestry department's attempt to take it for the government. It stars Rishab Shetty as Kambala champion Shiva and his Daiva Kola father. This film starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty, and was directed by him. Kantara 2, its predecessor, is anticipated to maintain authenticity by following the same design and content. 

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
