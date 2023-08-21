Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in pink bikini; see her sizzling pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Renowned Indian television actress and influencer Shama Sikander always knows how to elevate the style game on Instagram. Her recent SEXY pink bikini pictures are just too much alluring and unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    While Shama Sikander always soars the temperature sizzling with hot pictures, the 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' actress shook social media with her recent sultry poses in a SEXY pink bikini.

    article_image2

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander captures the attention of her fans on social media as she flaunts her bust and cleavage in a deep-neck plunging neckline pink bikini and sits down on the beach sand.

    article_image3

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander soaks in the sun and tropical vibes and is a beach belle as she gives a sizzling yet adorable pose in beach waters in the hot pink bikini with bottoms.

    article_image4

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks scintillating and drop-dead-gorgeous in a lime-green-coloured deep-neck bikini, which displays her cleavage and assets to fans and smiling wide in the photo.

    article_image5

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander serves a dose of desirable looks and searing hotness in this lime-green-coloured bikini as she poses inside the swimming pool and smiles wide at the camera lens. She is flaunting her bust and cleavage to fans here.

    article_image6

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks ravishing in a bright rust-orange-coloured bikini and bottoms as she gives a sexily sultry pose in the sand on the beach.

    article_image7

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks happy as she soaks in the tropical vibes and enjoys beach time in this golden-coloured plunging neckline sexy monokini, which is unmissable.

    article_image8

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks hot and drop-dead-sizzling in this black-coloured deep neck risque black outfit that gives a glimpse of her assets to fans and followers.

    article_image9

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander is a beach bum. Her recent pictures prove this fact. The actress is giving a goofy pose on the sandy beach and flaunting her well-toned body and abs in this picture while rocking the Hot black bikini.

