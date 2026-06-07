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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Thriller Crosses Rs 232 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, showing remarkable consistency even in its third week. The suspense thriller witnessed a notable rise in collections over the weekend
Drishyam 3 Registers Impressive Weekend Growth
The third installment of the acclaimed thriller franchise recorded a significant jump in earnings on its 17th day at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.30 crore net in India on Saturday, marking a healthy increase from the previous day's Rs 80 lakh.
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With this latest addition, Drishyam 3's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 104.73 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 121.52 crore. The film also added Rs 10 lakh from international markets on Day 17, further strengthening its global performance.
Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 233 Crore
The film's overseas run remains equally impressive. Its international gross collection has reached Rs 111.35 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to an outstanding Rs 232.87 crore.
After earning Rs 81.95 crore during its opening week, the thriller maintained momentum by collecting Rs 20.68 crore in its second week. The steady hold in collections highlights the film's strong word-of-mouth and enduring popularity among moviegoers.
Audience Response Remains Strong; Director Shares Inspiration
Occupancy levels showed positive growth throughout the day, with attendance increasing as evening and night shows progressed. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 37.58 percent, while night shows witnessed the highest turnout at 41.50 percent. Kerala continued to be the film's strongest market.
Meanwhile, director Jeethu Joseph recently opened up about the inspiration behind the iconic character George Kutty. The filmmaker revealed that several traits of the beloved protagonist were drawn from his father, a former agriculturist who later served as an MLA. According to Joseph, his father's grounded nature and ability to connect with people helped shape the character that has become one of Indian cinema's most memorable creations.
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