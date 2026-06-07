The third installment of the acclaimed thriller franchise recorded a significant jump in earnings on its 17th day at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.30 crore net in India on Saturday, marking a healthy increase from the previous day's Rs 80 lakh.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 23: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Movie Crosses Rs. 300 Crore World Wide

With this latest addition, Drishyam 3's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 104.73 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 121.52 crore. The film also added Rs 10 lakh from international markets on Day 17, further strengthening its global performance.