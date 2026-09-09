The trailer for the final chapter, ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion,’ has been released. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, facing a new challenge from a determined SP played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set to release on October 2, 2026.

The wait for ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ is finally over. The trailer of the much-awaited final chapter in the popular thriller franchise has been released, bringing Ajay Devgn back as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, who now faces a determined new adversary played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer, unveiled in Goa on Wednesday, picks up from where ‘Drishyam 2’ left off, while taking the story in a new direction with a fresh plot and an entirely new screenplay. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

New Adversary and Intensifying Investigation

The Salgaonkar family has always stood together and Vijay has repeatedly managed to stay ahead. However, the latest chapter introduces a formidable new challenge in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays SP Crime Branch, Rajveer Singh Tomar. Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case and is determined to uncover the truth that Vijay has managed to conceal for years. However, Vijay is determined to save his family. As the investigation intensifies, old secrets resurface and unanswered questions begin closing in on the Salgaonkar family.

Ensemble Cast Returns

The trailer also sees the return of Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, while Prakash Raj adds another layer of tension to the unfolding story. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the ensemble cast.

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Tense Cat-and-Mouse Game

The trailer hints at a tense cat-and-mouse game between Vijay and Rajveer, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. Old secrets begin resurfacing as new questions emerge around Vijay and his family, setting the stage for another battle of strategy and deception.

Production and Franchise Details

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak is directing the film and has also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Ajay Devgn will return as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu will reprise her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran will return as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor is also said to be joining the returning cast.

The story of the franchise follows Vijay, a simple family man from Goa, who uses his intelligence to protect his family after a murder changes their lives. The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam,' which was a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay's story.

'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2.

(ANI)