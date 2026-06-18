'Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil' will release nationwide on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This marks the first wide theatrical rollout for a Doraemon movie in India, a country with a large fanbase.

Doraemon Movie Hits Indian Theaters

One of the world's most popular animated characters is heading to Indian cinemas this year, with 'Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil' set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The film will be brought to Indian audiences by TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Based on the original manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, the movie follows Doraemon, Nobita and their friends on an underwater adventure centred on friendship, courage and discovery.

Promotional Rollout Begins

An official Instagram page, "Doraemon Movie India," has also been launched to share updates and promotional material related to the film ahead of its October release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doraemon Movie India (@doraemonmovie_india) As part of the rollout, Doraemon will make a public appearance at CORE, a pop culture festival organised by BWO at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20 and 21. The event will feature a dedicated Doraemon zone with themed installations, interactive activities, photo opportunities and a character inflatable.

A Milestone for Indian Fans

The film's India release marks the first time a Doraemon movie will receive a wide theatrical rollout in the country after the franchise built a strong following through television broadcasts over the years.

For many Indians, Doraemon has been a constant companion growing up. The iconic blue robotic cat has entertained audiences on television for more than 20 years, becoming a favorite among both kids and adults. Now, with the franchise arriving in cinemas, longtime fans have a chance to see one of Doraemon's adventures unfold on the big screen for the first time. (ANI)