Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

    Globally renowned rapper Kanye West shocked all his fans and the entire industry when he got hitched again with his staffer and architect Bianca Censori. Rumors suggest the former Mrs. West Kim Kardashian did not actually like her. Scroll on for the inside scoop.

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Just like global fans of former golden couple #Kimye and fandoms, even the Kardashian family is pretty baffled and concerned about the sudden Kanye West marriage to Bianca Censori as revealed by a leading global entertainment outlet. 

    Reportedly, global fashion icon Kim Kardashian aka former Mrs. West, has never actually liked Censori, but there are no fair reasons. Rumors state that Kim already suspected of an affair between Censori and Kanye West, who is now her ex-husband.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    An insider even claimed that "Kim hates her." In fact, on Friday, a global entertainment portal reported that Kanye West has got hitched again to his architectural designer Bianca Censori. Sources claim that it was public knowledge that Kanye's wife at the time, who was Kim, never liked her. She even had a hunch that the architectural designer had a thing for West even when they were married. Sources even claim Kim Kardashian has forever despised Censori because she doubted a sexual spark between them.

    The insider shared, "Kim has a bad opinion of her." He added, "This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim." The source even went ahead and said that., "She is pretty. Kim hates pretty girls."

    ALSO READ: Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Regarding the Kardashian family reaction to the wedding, the insider added that the family is waiting for the papers of their private wedding as they are not sure about it. The source said, "They are not sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it is true, then even she would be in the children's life." The source shed some light on the Kardashian family reaction. He said, "The family is not taking this as a marriage yet. They do not know what it is."

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this RBA

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say RBA

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    Recent Stories

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this RBA

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this

    T shirt off jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua AJR

    T-shirt off, jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    Big relief for Uber staff! Company not planning any layoff, confirms CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Davos 2023 - adt

    Big relief for Uber staff! Company not planning any layoff, confirms CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Davos 2023

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon