Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul Bhatt gave an update on his father's health, saying that the filmmaker has returned home and is healing. 

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Mahesh Bhatt, the veteran director, is not doing well. After being rushed to the hospital, the acclaimed filmmaker's condition deteriorated, and he underwent an angioplasty. According to reports, Mahesh Bhatt was advised to have heart surgery after his check-up.

    According to reports, the procedure was performed this week in Mumbai. The news website also contacted Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul to corroborate the claims. Rahul Bhatt stated that his father was hospitalised four days ago and had heart surgery. Rahul updated his health status, saying that Mahesh Bhatt has returned home and is healing.

    Also Read: Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 

    "However, everything is well that ends well. He's OK now and has returned home. "I can't give you any more specifics since there were too many individuals not permitted in the hospital," he was reported as saying. It should be emphasised that no comment has been received from Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, or any other family member on the matter.

    Last year, Mahesh Bhatt became grandfather when his daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Raha, the filmmaker-producer couldn't disguise his delight. Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged his joy at taking on the new job as his life turned a new page. "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby!" he exclaimed to the gateway. I am overjoyed for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' grow." Mahesh Bhatt said he couldn't wait to play the'most crucial' role of a grandpa.

    Also Read: Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA

    On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt is preparing for his forthcoming film 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film, written by him, will star Avika Gor, who wowed audiences with her performance in Balika Vadhu. Her Bollywood debut will be in 1920: Horrors of the Heart. Apart from Avika Gor, Randheer Rai will play an important role in the film. Vikram Bhatt produced the film directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say RBA

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue vma

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    Recent Stories

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh RBA

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon