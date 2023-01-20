Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul Bhatt gave an update on his father's health, saying that the filmmaker has returned home and is healing.

Mahesh Bhatt, the veteran director, is not doing well. After being rushed to the hospital, the acclaimed filmmaker's condition deteriorated, and he underwent an angioplasty. According to reports, Mahesh Bhatt was advised to have heart surgery after his check-up.

According to reports, the procedure was performed this week in Mumbai. The news website also contacted Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul to corroborate the claims. Rahul Bhatt stated that his father was hospitalised four days ago and had heart surgery. Rahul updated his health status, saying that Mahesh Bhatt has returned home and is healing.

"However, everything is well that ends well. He's OK now and has returned home. "I can't give you any more specifics since there were too many individuals not permitted in the hospital," he was reported as saying. It should be emphasised that no comment has been received from Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, or any other family member on the matter.

Last year, Mahesh Bhatt became grandfather when his daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Raha, the filmmaker-producer couldn't disguise his delight. Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged his joy at taking on the new job as his life turned a new page. "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby!" he exclaimed to the gateway. I am overjoyed for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' grow." Mahesh Bhatt said he couldn't wait to play the'most crucial' role of a grandpa.

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt is preparing for his forthcoming film 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film, written by him, will star Avika Gor, who wowed audiences with her performance in Balika Vadhu. Her Bollywood debut will be in 1920: Horrors of the Heart. Apart from Avika Gor, Randheer Rai will play an important role in the film. Vikram Bhatt produced the film directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.