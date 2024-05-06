Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and PK Mishra directed Umar to appear before the trial court regarding the case. This development comes after the Supreme Court provided Umar with protection from arrest in the same case on January 25.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Monday (May 6) granted bail to Umar Ansari, the son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case stemming from the 2022 assembly elections for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On December 19 last year, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Umar Ansari's anticipatory bail plea, stating that considering the facts and circumstances, the offence had been established.

It can be seen that the case dates back to March 4, 2022, when an FIR was lodged at the Kotwali Police Station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and 150 others. The complaint alleged that during a public meeting at Pahadpura ground on March 3, 2022, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organizer Mansoor Ahmad Ansari called for settling a dispute with the Mau administration, constituting a violation of the election code of conduct.

Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious figure who transitioned into politics, passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on March 28.

