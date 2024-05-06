Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Congress despatches ex-CMs Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot to 'observe' Rae Bareli and Amethi

    The Congress party on Monday deputed two former chief ministers to manage Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. While former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will manage Rae Bareli, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to manage things in Amethi.

    Congress despatches ex-CMs to 'observe' Rae Bareli and Amethi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    The Congress party on Monday deputed two former chief ministers to manage Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. While former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will manage Rae Bareli, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to manage things in Amethi.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, while Congress loyalist KL Sharma is the candidate from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Priyanka Gandhi has opted not to contest the Lok Sabha elections in either of these Congress strongholds.

    In addition to Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad. The voting in Rae Bareli is scheduled for May 20, while Wayanad voters cast their votes on April 26.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli, where he previously contested against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 general elections. Both Amethi and Rae Bareli have historically been Congress bastions in Uttar Pradesh.

    Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019, until he was defeated by BJP leader Smriti Irani. Currently, Rahul Gandhi represents Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

    Before Rahul Gandhi, his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi represented Amethi from 1999 to 2004. Prior to Sonia Gandhi, the seat was held by Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

    Rae Bareli was represented by Sonia Gandhi for around two decades from 2004 to 2024. Earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons and instead moved to the Rajya Sabha.

    The Congress has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

    Under the seat-sharing agreement with the Samajwadi Party, Congress is contesting Raebareli, Amethi, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur Sikri, Basgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki, and Deoria. Notably, Congress has nominated its Uttar Pradesh state chief Ajay Rai to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details AJR

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday rkn

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday

    Parts of India sweat under scorching heat; IMD says respite may come after May 9

    Parts of India sweat under scorching heat; IMD says respite likely after May 9

    Excise policy case: Delhi court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea; check details AJR

    Delhi court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in excise policy case

    Karnataka Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered gcw

    Karnataka: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details AJR

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

    Israel gears up for Rafah offensive as talks with Hamas collapse, 1 lakh people being evacuated snt

    Israel gears up for Rafah offensive as talks with Hamas collapse, 1 lakh people being evacuated

    Uranus to Neptune: 9 planets; their ranking according to temperatures ATG

    Uranus to Neptune: 9 planets; their ranking according to temperatures

    Did you know that 'Arali' or Oleander flower can take your life? Check anr

    Did you know that 'Arali' or Oleander flower can take your life? Check

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday rkn

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon