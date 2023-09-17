Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Alia Bhatt's car gets mobbed by group of women?

    An SUV that appears to belong to Alia Bhatt was surrounded by several women in a viral video that is going around social media.

    Does Alia Bhatt's car gets mobbed by group of women? ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt made the decision to take a well-deserved break following the enormous success of her most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and her Hollywood release, Heart of Stone. She left for a holiday in New York with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable baby Raha. Numerous images of the couple have surfaced on social media during the last few days. The actress frequently leaves her home now that she is back in the city. On the other hand, a video clip showing a group of ladies apparently mobbing her car circulated on social media on Sunday.

    Also Read: Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Sharing the trending video on their channel, a well-known paparazzi handle A group of women were seen curiously peering out of an SUV with a black tinted window, which Viral Bhayani said belonged to Alia Bhatt. Before the automobile started going, the video shows these women pressing their faces on it. News18.com is unable to confirm or refute whether the vehicle was Alia Bhatt's. Netizens were quick to react. One of them wrote, “Give them some personal space 🙏." Another one commented, “Ye celebs bilkul safe nhi h 😮😢." Someone else said, “They are saying aliaaa bhaatttt😂." An individual also stated, “Celebrities are not public property."

    Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir posed with photographers at the airport upon their arrival back in Mumbai. Alia accessorised her laid-back outfit with black trousers, a black pair of sunglasses and white trainers. She also wore an oversized white t-shirt. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore stylish sportswear, including a set of blue track pants and a sweater to match. Fans swarmed him and demanded selfies as they exited the airport. Before getting inside their car, they both took a photo with the throng of onlookers. The paparazzi also gave Alia their congratulations on winning a national honour. The actress replied "thank you" formally.

    After earning a staggering Rs. 343.98 crores at the global box office, Alia Bhatt's most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now accessible on the OTT service Amazon Prime Video. The movie can be rented right now for 30 days. On the platform, it will, however, soon be accessible without charge. Additionally, there are an additional 10 minutes in the OTT version of the movie that were omitted from the theatrical version due to time restrictions.

     

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan says Dad & son time ADC

    Allu Arjun shares adorable picture with son Allu Ayaan; says ”Dad & son time”

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well ADC

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately ADC

    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says ADC

    Prajakta Koli gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; here's what her co-star Anil Kapoor says

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    How India's MATSYA-6000 may unlock secrets of the ocean

    How India's MATSYA-6000 may unlock secrets of the ocean

    Google Voice will now alert users about spam messages on Android iOS gcw

    Google Voice will now alert users about spam messages on Android, iOS

    Tennis Davis Cup 2023: Rohan Bopanna concludes his journey on a high; Clinches victory with Yuki Bhambri in final osf

    Davis Cup 2023: Rohan Bopanna concludes his journey on a high; Clinches victory with Yuki Bhambri in final

    Google co founder Sergey Brin divorces wife over her alleged affair with Elon Musk Reports gcw

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorces wife over her alleged affair with Elon Musk: Reports

    From explosive drones to bulletproof vest, gifts North Korea's Kim Jong-un received in Russia

    From explosive drones to bulletproof vest, gifts North Korea's Kim Jong-un received in Russia

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon