    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her next release, which marks her big comeback to the Bollywood industry with Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila in a pivotal role. In a new interview, Shilpa Shetty has spoken up about getting attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight.

    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most fit-looking actresses in Bollywood. She has always maintained herself very well and even inspired many others. The social media handle of Shilpa is full of her workout videos. The 'Nikamma' actress is gearing up for her next film, Sukhee, which will hit the screens on September 22. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress recollected how she got brutally attacked and trolled for her post-pregnancy weight.

    Shilpa has been quoted explaining in the interview, "It was my business to be glamorous. People could not understand how I had not lost weight for eight months after the birth of my child. But I did not want to lose weight. Also, I did not pay any attention to it. The day I decided to, I lost it in 3 months. Logo ka kaam hai kehna (People are bound to say stuff). You can not change how people think. I can not take them too seriously."

    In the same interview, she mentioned that she is more accepting of constructive criticism than negative trolling. Shilpa shared, "I am happy they said those things because it made me aware that ab time ho gaya (now is the time), now I should lose weight (laughs). There is a lot you can learn from in terms of feedback. I am not talking about the negative trolling. I am talking about constructive criticism. There is the best of both. And you can pick, choose what you want to pay attention to."

    On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will make her big Bollywood come back in Sukhee. The trailer has already been released. The film will hit the screen on September 22. The film also stars Kusha Kapila in a pivotal role. The story revolves around a housewife who breaks free from her monotonous routine and goes to Delhi for her school reunion. Shilpa Shetty will soon be making her OTT debut with the Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

