Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

Akshay Kumar won the hearts of fans and netizens with a brilliant performance in the hit film OMG! Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The actor, who is always very punctual and follows a strict routine, recently gave a savage reply to a fan who asked him why is he awake at this time. It is unmissable.

Akshay Kumar is all set to grace the silver screen again with his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj. Scheduled for release on October 6, 2023, this film promises to be an ode to heroism and is adapted and based on the real-life incident of the Raniganj Coalfields Collapse of 1989 that shook West Bengal. In a recent Instagram post, Akshay Kumar thrilled fans by announcing the release of the song Jalsa 2.0 from the film. The audio song is now available to stream digitally and also sets the stage for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

As news of the song's release spread, the Instagram comments section of Akshay Kumar was inundated and abuzz with fans expressing their anticipation and sending best wishes and love for Mission Raniganj. One fan eagerly wrote, "Can not wait to see you playing yet another real-life hero on the big screen."

In the midst of the excitement, a witty exchange between Akshay Kumar and a fan from India caught the attention of many. A fan, noticing the late-hour post, wrote, "Sir, why have you not slept yet?" To this, Akshay Kumar replied in his characteristic style, "I am in London, bhai. Shaam ke 6 baje hain. Tu bole toh abhi so jaata hoon."

The teaser offers a glimpse into the film inspired by a real-life incident. It presents the heroic act of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the coal mine rescue mission of Bharat. Singh (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, which is touted and referred to as the most extensive and most successful rescue mission against all odds.

ALSO READ: 'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details