'Never imagined..' Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal dancing to 'Oo Antava' at IIFA

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal's performance to 'Oo Antava' at IIFA 2024 left Samantha Ruth Prabhu in splits. The duo, while co-hosting, danced to the iconic song from 'Pushpa: The Rise,' leading Samantha to share her amused reaction on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal delighted Samantha Ruth Prabhu with their rendition of 'Oo Antava' at IIFA 2024. Originally part of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' this song featured Samantha, and their recreation quickly went viral, capturing her attention. During the awards night, while co-hosting, Shah Rukh and Vicky were chatting about 'Pushpa' and decided to groove to the iconic number.

Samantha shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, expressing her disbelief, stating that she could have never imagined this happening, accompanied by laughing and heart emojis. Shah Rukh and Vicky are yet to respond to her post.

Besides their 'Oo Antava' performance, Shah Rukh also approached filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressing interest in a project akin to 'Pushpa,' fueling fans' anticipation of seeing SRK in such an avatar.

The star-studded IIFA event also saw Shah Rukh and Vicky delivering more powerful dance performances, including the song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,' originally from 'Duplicate' but recently remade for 'Bad Newz.' Shah Rukh learned the hook step for 'Tauba Tauba' from Vicky. Karan Johar also joined them on stage for a performance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

Samantha also had an unforgettable time at IIFA 2024, where she was honored with the 'Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema' award at IIFA Utsavam. She gracefully accepted the award in a beautiful green gown and expressed her gratitude.

Recently, Samantha has been busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She attended the series' premiere and participated in press interactions in London, joined by Priyanka Chopra, who starred in the original version.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is an Indian adaptation of Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and was released in 2023. Directed by Raj and DK, the Indian adaptation is set in the 1990s and features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in supporting roles.

