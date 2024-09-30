Devara LEAKED: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film out on MovieRulz, Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites

Devara Part 1 Full Movie Leaked In HD: The movie is out in various languages, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, for free download just a a few hours after the film's release.

Devara Part 1 Leaked: In an unexpected turn of events, Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 was leaked days after its release. Yes, you heard it correctly! It shocks both the fans and the filmmakers. The pan-India film features a captivating narrative that has already captured the hearts of the majority of the audience. While Jr NTR's fans have been waiting years for the actor's first solo picture in six years, the film was leaked shortly after its release.



The film has an ensemble cast that includes Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Chaitra Rai, Shruthi Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalaiyarasan, Shrikanth, Abhimanyu Singh, Insane Ashraf, and Narain.

Devara Part 1 storyline

The epic action narrative takes place on a periodic timeframe against coastal regions. The narrative focuses on two characters, Devara (played by Jr NTR) and Bhaira (played by Saif Ali Khan), who share the same objectives and skills: robbing cargo ships like their forefathers. Neither of them knows what the boxes hold, which is what the plot developer is. This is a two-part film; the first will be released in 2024, but the release date for the Devara narrative has not been announced. However, work on the sequel is underway.

Devara Part 1 is now available online in HD for free download. It is probably one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, hours after its debut, the film was illegally downloaded online. According to sources, the movie may be downloaded for free from unauthorised websites.

Say No to Piracy It is time to say no to piracy once and for all! Film piracy results in significant economic loss and prevents artists and creators from giving their all. It also inhibits hard effort and creativity. Let us say no to piracy for the sake of private property rights.

