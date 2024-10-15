Diljit Dosanjh to collaborate with American singer Pitbull for the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In a thrilling announcement, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to collaborate with American rapper Pitbull for a new track in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This highly anticipated song promises to blend diverse cultural influences, featuring the popular South African music genre known as Amapiano. Acclaimed composer Tanishk Bagchi will be at the helm, bringing this unique fusion to life.

Pitbull confirmed the collaboration during an interview with Mid-Day, expressing his enthusiasm: “Music has no borders, and this track is proof of that. Teaming up with Tanishk and Diljit for this project was fire. I can’t wait to see the response from India—let’s make history!” This partnership marks Pitbull’s second collaboration with an Indian artist, following the success of his 2019 hit “Slowly Slowly” with Guru Randhawa.

Diljit Dosanjh has been enjoying a successful year, releasing several hit tracks. He recently starred in and performed the song “Naina” for the film Crew, contributed to Prabhas’ Bhairava Anthem in Kalki 2898 AD, and has also worked on a song for Jigra. His collaboration with Pitbull is poised to elevate his already impressive international profile.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which features a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is set to hit theaters this Diwali. The film is expected to face competition from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which is also scheduled for release during the festive season. Addressing the box office clash at the Indian Film Project (IFP), Kartik Aaryan remarked, “Two films can easily run together. Singham Again is an action film; ours is a horror comedy. It’s a festival for moviegoers, and they’ll have two great options.” He added his admiration for the Singham franchise, mentioning his plans to watch the film himself.

As fans eagerly await both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the collaboration between Diljit, Pitbull, and Tanishk Bagchi adds an exciting dimension to the film's soundtrack, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

